Mitchell racked up 71 points (22-34 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 20-25 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 50 minutes during Monday's 145-134 overtime victory over the Bulls.

It's the best single-game scoring performance in the NBA since Kobe Bryant's legendary 81 back in 2006, and Mitchell becomes just the seventh player in league history to score 70 or more in one night, joining Bryant, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, David Thompson and Wilt Chamberlain -- the only one in the group to reach those heights more than once. Between buckets, Mitchell somehow found time to tie his career high in assists, and the 71 points also sets a new Cavaliers record, besting the prior mark of 57 held by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.