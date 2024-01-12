Mitchell supplied 45 points (15-30 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 win over the Nets.
Mitchell led All players in Thursday's contest in scoring and threes made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and dishing out a team-high assist mark to go along with four steals defensively. Mitchell set a new season high in scoring, now scoring 40 or more points in two games. Mitchell has recorded at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in three contests.
