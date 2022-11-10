Mitchell produced 38 points (16-28 FG, 6-14 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss to Sacramento.

Mitchell didn't go to the free-throw line in the contest, but he was still able to pour in a game-high 38 points with an efficient shooting line from the field. He knocked in six triples -- the fifth time this season he's made at least five threes in a contest -- and contributed modest value as a rebounder and distributor as well. Mitchell has reached the 30-point mark in eight of his 10 contests this season, helping him to rank third in the league in scoring at 31.9 points per game.