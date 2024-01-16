Mitchell racked up 34 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 109-91 victory over the Bulls.

Mitchell recently missed four games in late December due to an illness, but he's been spectacular since returning to action while operating as the primary playmaker on offense with Darius Garland (jaw) out. Mitchell has been averaging 29.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game since returning to the court on Dec. 29.