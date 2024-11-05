Mitchell logged 14 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 116-114 win over the Bucks.

The superstar struggled from the field while taking a backseat to Darius Garland, who scored a game-high 39 points. Mitchell produced his season low in points, though he racked up two or more steals for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers remain undefeated after eight regular-season games, during which the 28-year-old has averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 29.9 minutes per game. Mitchell has also shot an efficient 40.3 percent from deep and 48.3 percent from the field.