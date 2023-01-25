Mitchell (groin) failed to practice Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After missing three straight games with a groin injury, Mitchell returned to action in Tuesday's loss to the Knicks but appeared to aggravate the groin issue during the Cavaliers' final possession of the game. Given that the guard failed to practice Wednesday, he should be considered questionable, at best, for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets until the Cavaliers officially release an injury report. Caris LeVert will likely step back into the starting lineup if Mitchell sits out.