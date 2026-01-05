Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Sitting out against Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (rest) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Given his absence is for rest purposes, the expectation is that the superstar guard will be able to return for Thursday's showdown in Minnesota. With Mitchell set to be a spectator Tuesday, Sam Merrill and Craig Porter should both find themselves under streaming consideration in fantasy leagues.
