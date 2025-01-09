Mitchell won't play in Thursday's game versus the Raptors due to rest purposes.
After logging 35 minutes against the Thunder on Wednesday, Mitchell will sit out the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back Thursday. Caris LeVert and Max Strus will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Indiana.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Poor shooting display•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Shares load in Friday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Excellent display Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores 19 points Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Returns to game•