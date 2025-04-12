Mitchell (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Mitchell will miss a fourth straight game due to an ankle sprain he sustained in the 120-113 win over the Kings on Sunday, April 6. The Cavaliers are being extremely cautious with the health of their star guard, so Mitchell will have extra days to recover. The goal is to have the superstar guard ready for the start of the playoffs on April 19. Mitchell ends the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game across 71 starts.