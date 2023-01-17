Mitchell (groin) didn't practice Tuesday, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is uncertain if the shooting guard will be available for Wednesday's game in Memphis, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Mitchell's absence from practice comes as no major surprise after he was unable to return to Monday's 113-103 win over the Pelicans after exiting in the third quarter with a left groin strain. Though the Cavaliers aren't yet ruling Mitchell out for Wednesday's game, he'll have to make the trip to Memphis and presumably take part in the team's morning shootaround that day without any major issue in order to get cleared to play. If Mitchell is out Wednesday, the Cavaliers are likely to turn to an assortment of players to fill his minutes, with all of Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro being candidates to pick up additional run.