Mitchell (knee) recorded 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 28 minutes Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 116-95 win over the Pelicans.

Mitchell was back in action after missing the past seven games with a bone bruise in his left knee, but he held a more muted role than usual in his return while several of his teammates stepped up to help guide Cleveland to a blowout win. The veteran guard was still able to knock down four of the Cavaliers' 20 three-pointers on the night, and his presence on the court attracted more attention from the New Orleans defense and helped open up looks for others. Mitchell will have two days to rest up before the Cavaliers return to action versus the Rockets on Saturday, when he should clear the 30-minute mark if the contest proves to be more competitive than Wednesday's.