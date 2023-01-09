Mitchell closed with 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 win over the Suns.

Mitchell was efficient from the field early with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the first half, though he also committed four turnovers over the first two quarters and failed to record any assists. He added 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting in the second half to tie Darius Garland with a team-high 22 points on the night, but contributed just two assists and two rebounds in the contest. Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in 13 of his last 16 games and is a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line over his last two.