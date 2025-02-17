Now Playing

Mitchell will start for Chuck's Global Stars in Sunday's All-Star Game semifinal against Team Kenny, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Mitchell will make his fifth All-Star appearance, this time in a starting role. He is averaging 26.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.3 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.

