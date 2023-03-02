Mitchell acknowledged after Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Celtics that he's unsure if he'll have to miss time due to the right groin injury he suffered in the third quarter, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "Can't really tell you right now to be honest," Mitchell said, when asked about his status for Saturday's game against the Pistons. "Will have to tell you in a couple days. Right now, I'm hyped up, so it's a little different."

Mitchell appeared to be in significant pain upon sustaining the injury midway through the quarter, letting out a scream and pounding the floor in frustration before head coach J.B. Bickerstaff called a timeout to substitute him out of the game. After getting some treatment on the bench, Mitchell checked back in and nearly helped the Cavaliers complete a comeback from a 17-point deficit, ultimately ending the night with a stellar stat line (44 points, five assists and four rebounds in 44 minutes). Despite his gutsy finish to the game, Mitchell said that adrenaline helped him push through the pain, so he'll have to wait and see how he responds to treatment before the Cavaliers reassess his status heading into Saturday's contest. Given that Mitchell previously missed time with a groin issue in January, the Cavaliers could take precautions by holding the All-Star out against a 15-48 Pistons squad.