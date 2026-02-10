Mitchell racked up 32 points (11-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 119-117 victory over the Nuggets.

The new duo of Mitchell and James Harden powered the Cavaliers to another dramatic win, rallying back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The only knock on Mitchell's game currently is a poor streak of performances beyond the arc, but his work inside the perimeter has more than made up for that inconsistency. The veteran has averaged 32.0 points per game over the last three contests.