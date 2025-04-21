Mitchell contributed 30 points (11-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 victory over the Heat in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 28-year-old guard missed the final four games of the regular season while tending to an ankle injury, but after getting another week to rest before Cleveland began its playoff run, Mitchell returned with a bang and led all scorers on the night. It's just the second time in 16 appearances since the beginning of March that Mitchell has scored at least 30 points, and his four steals tied both his season high and his career playoff high.