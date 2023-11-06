Mitchell chipped in 31 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 victory over Golden State.
Mitchell led all players in Sunday's game in scoring and threes made while handing out a team-high-tying assist mark in a win over Golden State. Mitchell has tallied 30 or more points in three straight contests, posting at least 30 points and five assists in four of his six outings.
