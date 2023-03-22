Mitchell racked up 31 points (10-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 win over Brooklyn.
Mitchell led the team in scoring and threes while finishing as the only player in Tuesday's game to surpass the 30-point milestone. Mitchell, who also led the team in minutes played against Brooklyn, has tallied at least 30 points with five or more threes in 15 games this season.
