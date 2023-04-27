Mitchell accumulated 28 points (11-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 44 minutes during Wednesday's 106-95 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Mitchell did all he could for the Cavaliers in the win-or-go-home game against the Knicks. Even though he led his team in scoring, the talented guard once again struggled with his shot. Mitchell couldn't get it going from downtown this game and only connected on three triples after taking 12 attempts. After shooting a respectable 48.4 percent from the field in the regular season, Mitchell dropped that to 43.3 percent in the Conference Quarterfinals. The fifth-year vet will look to put this tough series behind him and prepare for his sixth NBA season.