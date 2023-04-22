Mitchell totaled 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 99-79 loss to New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Mitchell had a rough night Friday but still paced the Cavaliers in scoring, though that doesn't say much, considering the team only managed to put up 79 total points. Mitchell should remain the Cavaliers' go-to player on offense ahead of Game 4 on Sunday. He's averaging 25.7 points per game in the series while shooting 48.3 percent from the field.