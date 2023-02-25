Mitchell chipped in 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 136-119 loss to the Hawks.

Mitchell needed 22 shots to score 22 points against the Nuggets on Thursday, but he took another step in the wrong direction Friday after failing to reach the 20-point threshold for the third time this month. Mitchell is one of the best offensive players in the league, though, and he should be able to turn things around sooner than later. He's still averaging a robust 24.4 points per game across nine February contests.