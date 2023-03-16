Mitchell (finger) totaled 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 loss to Philadelphia.

Prior to a one-game absence due to a left finger sprain, Mitchell had been on a tear, scoring over 40 points in three of his last six contests as Cleveland is narrowly holding on to a top-four seed in the East. This was less of a stellar game from Mitchell, who started just 4-12 from the field. He was able to turn it on a bit in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late as the Cavaliers fell to Philadelphia. Mitchell should have more big games ahead of him over the team's final ten games and the last two weeks of the fantasy playoffs, though this down performance came at a bad time for managers.