Mitchell posted 23 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 loss to the Bucks.

Mitchell struggled from the field Wednesday after missing Sunday's game against Minnesota due to an ankle injury. Mitchell posted his second-lowest scoring output of the season but continues to be one of the Cavaliers' focal points on offense.