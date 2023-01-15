Mitchell provided 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mitchell came into the game as questionable due to an illness, yet managed to play a team-high 37 minutes. While the fact he played is a good sign, managers may have actually preferred it if he took the night off given his subpar performance. He was woeful from both the field and the charity stripe, turning in one of his worst efforts of the season. The Cavaliers will host the Pelicans on Monday and while Mitchell should be good to go, managers may want to keep an eye on the injury report just in case his symptoms flare up.