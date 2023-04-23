Mitchell provided 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 102-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Mitchell struggled shooting from the field while being held without a three in Sunday's Game 4 loss. Mitchell did finish as one of six Cavaliers players with 10 or more points, but scored just two points while shooting 1-for-9 in the second half of Sunday's game. The guard failed to score at least 15 points for the first time this postseason.