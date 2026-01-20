Mitchell contributed 19 points (5-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 136-104 loss to Oklahoma City.

The All-Star guard saw his streak of games with multiple three-pointers end at 14, although he did his best to make up for his poor shooting at the free-throw line. Mitchell has scored 20-plus points in six of eight appearances in January, averaging 26.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.5 steals per game so far this month.