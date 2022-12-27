Mitchell provided 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 125-117 loss to Brooklyn.

Mitchell struggled with his shot for a second straight game, as Darius Garland led Cleveland's offense with 46 points. During the two-game slump, Mitchell has scored 13.5 points on 28.1 percent shooting. However, his poor shooting shouldn't be overly concerning for fantasy managers, as Mitchell is more than capable of making up for a bad performance with a stellar outing or two. The superstar guard will look to get back on track Thursday against the Pacers.