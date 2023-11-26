Mitchell posted 22 points (4-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 loss to the Lakers.

Mitchell returned following a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury and look a bit rusty, going just 4-for-18 from the field. On a positive note, he still managed to post 22 points thanks to a 12-for-13 effort from the charity stripe, and he turned the ball over only once. Mitchell's 35 minutes in the loss was in line with his season average, so it appears that he isn't under any restrictions despite the recent injury.