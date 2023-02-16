Mitchell finished with 33 points (11-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the 76ers.
Mitchell has been a massive success for the Cavaliers and his numbers back that up, as he's thriving as the team's go-to player while also posting excellent numbers in other categories. Forming one of the best backcourt tandems in the league alongside Darius Garland, Mitchell is entering the All-Star break on a superb note with averages of 25.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game since the start of January.
