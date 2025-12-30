Mitchell recorded 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 113-101 victory over the Spurs.

Mitchell logged his worst scoring performance of the season, as De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle were able to keep Cleveland's backcourt from running away with the game. Mitchell's output has been below par over the past two games, but he's scored at least 27 points in eight of 12 games during December. He'll try to bounce back against the Suns Wednesday night.