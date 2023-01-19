Mitchell (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Mitchell was listed as doubtful ahead of Wednesday's clash, so his questionable designation for Friday represents an upgrade in his status. If he's unable to give it a go again, Caris LeVert may draw another start for the Cavaliers.
