Mitchell (groin) is likely to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Mitchell appears to be on pace for a return from a three-game leave due to a strained left groin Tuesday after being listed as probable and logging a full practice Monday. His absence has allowed Caris LeVert to step into the first unit, but LeVert will likely slide back to the bench if Mitchell is active.