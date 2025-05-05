Mitchell chipped in 33 points (13-30 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points despite struggling mightily from the perimeter, where he shot just 1-of-11. In what was a disappointing night for the Cavaliers, the offensive onslaught that is the Indiana Pacers was simply too much to handle. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday, where Cleveland will look to right the ship before heading into enemy territory for the following two games.