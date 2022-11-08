Mitchell supplied 30 points (10-15 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two assists over 39 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to the Clippers.

Mitchell was both productive and efficient on offense, leading Cleveland with 30 points on just 15 field-goal tries. He got there by going 8-for-11 from three-point range, marking the second time this season that he's knocked down eight triples in a contest. It's somewhat disappointing that Mitchell was able to produce very little in terms of complementary stats in the loss, but Mitchell has focused on scoring more than ever this season -- he's on pace for a career-high 31.2 points per game, currently tied for fourth-best in the league.