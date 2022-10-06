Mitchell scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3 Pt, 1-1 FT) with five assists, two rebounds and a steal over 19 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers.

Mitchell ignited the Cavs offense on Wednesday, going 2-of-2 from three in the first quarter while also setting up Kevin Love for three on two early assists. The newly-acquired point guard shot 4-of-7 in the second quarter, including 1-of-2 from three and also dished out another assist to Dean Wade for a three-pointer. Mitchell would not play in the second half, but has clearly shown enough already to make Cavs fans excited heading into the regular season.