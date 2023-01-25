Mitchell ended Tuesday's 105-103 loss to the Knicks with 24 points (9-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 38 minutes.

It was a heroic effort from the 26-year-old in his return from a three-game absence due to a groin injury, but he may have overdone it -- Mitchell struggled to get up after his final dunk attempt late in the game was blocked, and per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com, he said after the game it felt like his groin had tightened up again. The Cavaliers play Thursday in Houston and Friday in Oklahoma City, so Mitchell could be rested for at least one of those games if he's not yet 100 percent.