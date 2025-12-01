Mitchell chipped in 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to the Celtics.

Mitchell flirted with a potential triple-double Sunday, matching a season high in dimes. The superstar guard is on a tear in the early going of the campaign, turning in at least 30 points in eight of his last 14 contests. During this span, Mitchell has averaged 30.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.