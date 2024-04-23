Mitchell tallied 23 points (9-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes in Cleveland's 96-86 win over Orlando in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

Mitchell once again led Cleveland offensively in another victory in the opening-round series, finishing with a game-high scoring total while handing out a team-high-tying quartet of assists and ending two boards shy of a double-double. The Cavaliers will continue to ride Mitchell's offensive firepower in the postseason, with Mitchell posting at least 23 points in both games of the first round thus far.