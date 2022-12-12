Mitchell, who's listed as questionable due to a lower-leg injury, participated in shootaround ahead of Monday's matchup against San Antonio, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell has missed back-to-back games due to soreness in his right leg, but after full participation during shootaround, it appears he's on track to return Monday. However, if the superstar guard remains out for a third straight contest, Caris LeVert will likely draw another start.