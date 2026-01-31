Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Turnover machine in Friday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell chipped in 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 126-113 loss to the Suns.
Mitchell co-led the Cavaliers in assists with Thomas Bryant and finished second on the team in scoring behind De'Andre Hunter (17 points). However, Mitchell was responsible for eight of the Cavaliers' 22 turnovers during the contest, which tied a season high that he set Jan. 21 against the Hornets. It wasn't a typical night for the All-Star guard, but he still had a productive January and finished the month having averaged 27.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals over 34.1 minutes per game.
