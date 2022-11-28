Mitchell finished with 32 points (9-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 102-94 win over the Pistons.

In a game in which Darius Garland shot a poor 4-for-19 from the field and Jarrett Allen was sidelined with a hip injury, Mitchell and Evan Mobley (20 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field) helped pick up the slack for Cleveland. Michell's shooting wasn't much more accurate than Garland's, but even after the off night from the field, the 26-year-old is still enjoying by far the most efficient season of his career. Mitchell's 49.5/41.7/88.1 percent shooting splits from the field, three-point range and the free-throw line through his 18 appearances on the season are all personal-best rates.