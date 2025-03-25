Mitchell won't play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers due to left groin injury management.
This appears to be a precautionary move by Cleveland to ensure Mitchell remains healthy after missing two games earlier in the month with a groin injury. Look for De'Andre Hunter and Sam Merrill to see more playing time in Mitchell's absence.
