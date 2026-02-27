Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Unlikely to miss significant time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Friday that Mitchell's right groin strain is not a "long-term thing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mitchell is set to miss a second consecutive contest Friday due to the groin injury, though he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets. Until the star guard is cleared to return, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter are candidates for increased minutes.
