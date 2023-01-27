Mitchell (groin) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Mitchell sat out Thursday's game against the Rockets and will likely remain out for the second half of the back-to-back set. The 26-year-old returned from a three-game absence Tuesday against the Knicks and played 38 minutes but appeared to aggravate his groin injury late in the matchup, so it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return. Assuming he remains out Friday, Caris LeVert should continue to see increased run for Cleveland.