Mitchell posted 31 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 loss to Boston.

Although the Cavaliers were unable to pick up the win during Thursday's matchup, Mitchell topped 30 points for the second time this month while matching his third-highest marks of the season in rebounds and assists. He's scored at least 20 points in nine of 10 appearances since returning from a four-game absence in late November, averaging 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.5 minutes per game.