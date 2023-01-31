Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Tuesday that team is being mindful of Mitchell's minutes due to his groin injury, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Mitchell played just 20 minutes Sunday after missing five of the previous games with a groin injury. Bickerstaff said the goal is to get the star guard to around 30 minutes as he ramps his workload back up. However, fantasy managers should expect Mitchell to see reduced playing time in his next few outings.