Mitchell (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Mitchell will return to action following a four-game absence due to an illness. It's unclear if he'll be limited at all, but Cleveland will need everything it can get out of Mitchell, given Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) remain sidelined.
