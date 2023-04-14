Mitchell (finger) isn't listed on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Knicks on Saturday.

Mitchell missed back-to-back games to end the regular season due to a finger issue, but as expected, he's good to go for playoff action. Before his absences, the All-Star guard scored 40-plus points in four consecutive contests, posting 42.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 40.3 minutes during that stretch.