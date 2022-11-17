Mitchell is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.
Mitchell's return after missing Sunday's game with an ankle injury means that Kevin Love will return to the bench. Mitchell is averaging 31.6 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 39.1 minutes across 11 games this season.
