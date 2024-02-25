Mitchell (illness) is available and will start Sunday's game against the Wizards, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
As expected, Mitchell has been upgraded from probable to available and will play after missing Cleveland's first two games following the All-Star break due to an illness. There haven't been any reports of restrictions, so Mitchell should be full go versus Washington.
